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Posted Ondate_range 20 Aug 2026 6:55 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 20 Aug 2026 6:55 AM IST
ദുബൈ റാപ്പിഡ് ചെസ്text_fields
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News Summary - Dubai Rapid Chess
ദുബൈ: ദുബൈ കമ്യൂണിറ്റി ഡെവലപ്മെന്റ് അതോറിറ്റിയുടെ കീഴിൽ പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്ന സാന്ത്വനം ദുബൈ റാപ്പിഡ് ചെസ് സീസൺ 2 സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്നു. ദുബൈ സ്പോർട്സ് കൗൺസിലിന്റെ അംഗീകാരത്തോടെ സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന ചെസ് ടൂർണമെന്റ് സെപ്റ്റംബർ ആറിന് ദുബൈ അൽ സഹിയ കൺവെൻഷൻ സെന്ററിൽ നടക്കും. മൂന്ന് ഏജ് കാറ്റഗറികളിലായാണ് മത്സരങ്ങൾ. ടൂർണമെന്റിന്റെ രജിസ്ട്രേഷൻ ആഗസ്റ്റ് 31ന് അവസാനിക്കും. https://forms.gle/XiZJnqy8rH3t1Jt2A എന്ന ലിങ്കിൽ രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യാം. വിശദവിവരങ്ങൾക്ക്: 050 781 9755, 050 612 9801.
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