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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightദുബൈ റാപ്പിഡ് ചെസ്
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Aug 2026 6:55 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Aug 2026 6:55 AM IST

    ദുബൈ റാപ്പിഡ് ചെസ്

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    ദുബൈ റാപ്പിഡ് ചെസ്
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    ദുബൈ: ദുബൈ കമ്യൂണിറ്റി ഡെവലപ്മെന്‍റ്​ അതോറിറ്റിയുടെ കീഴിൽ പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്ന സാന്ത്വനം ദുബൈ റാപ്പിഡ് ചെസ്​ സീസൺ 2 സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്നു. ദുബൈ സ്പോർട്സ് കൗൺസിലിന്‍റെ അംഗീകാരത്തോടെ സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന ചെസ്​ ടൂർണമെന്‍റ്​ സെപ്റ്റംബർ ആറിന്​ ദുബൈ അൽ സഹിയ കൺവെൻഷൻ സെന്‍ററിൽ നടക്കും. മൂന്ന്​​ ഏജ്​ കാറ്റഗറികളിലായാണ്​ മത്സരങ്ങൾ. ടൂർണമെന്‍റിന്‍റെ രജിസ്ട്രേഷൻ ആഗസ്റ്റ് 31ന്​ അവസാനിക്കും. https://forms.gle/XiZJnqy8rH3t1Jt2A എന്ന ലിങ്കിൽ രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യാം. വിശദവിവരങ്ങൾക്ക്​: 050 781 9755, 050 612 9801.

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