    Posted On
    date_range 7 March 2024 1:44 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 March 2024 1:44 AM GMT

    ദുബൈ മെട്രോ സർവിസ്​ തടസ്സപ്പെട്ടു

    ദു​ബൈ: ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​ര​ത്തോ​ടെ ഇ​ക്വി​റ്റി സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നും ഡി​സ്ക​വ​റി ഗാ​ർ​ഡ​നു​മി​ട​യി​ൽ മെ​ട്രോ സേ​വ​നം ത​ട​സ്സ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. സാ​ങ്കേ​തി​ക​പ്ര​ശ്ന​മു​ണ്ടാ​യ​താ​ണ് ത​ട​സ്സം നേ​രി​ടാ​ൻ കാ​ര​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് റോ​ഡ്​ ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി(​ആ​ർ.​ടി.​എ) സ​മൂ​ഹ​മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ വ​ഴി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. മെ​ട്രോ യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്കു പ​ക​രം ബ​സ് സ​ർ​വി​സ് ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യെ​ന്നും ഒ​രു മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​റി​നു​ശേ​ഷം സേ​വ​നം സാ​ധാ​ര​ണ നി​ല​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മ​ട​ങ്ങി​യെ​ന്നും ആ​ർ.​ടി.​എ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

