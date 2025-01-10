Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Jan 2025 7:29 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Jan 2025 7:29 AM IST

    ദു​ബൈ മാ​ര​ത്ത​ൺ; മെ​ട്രോ രാ​വി​ലെ അ​ഞ്ചു​മു​ത​ൽ സ​ർ​വി​സ്​ ന​ട​ത്തും

    ദു​ബൈ മാ​ര​ത്ത​ൺ; മെ​ട്രോ രാ​വി​ലെ അ​ഞ്ചു​മു​ത​ൽ സ​ർ​വി​സ്​ ന​ട​ത്തും
    ദു​ബൈ: ദു​ബൈ മാ​ര​ത്ത​ൺ പ്ര​മാ​ണി​ച്ച്​ മെ​ട്രോ ജ​നു​വ​രി 12 ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ എ​ട്ടി​ന് പ​ക​രം അ​ഞ്ചു മ​ണി​ക്ക് പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് റോ​ഡ്‌ ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി(​ആ​ർ.​ടി.​എ) അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. മാ​ര​ത്ത​ണി​ൽ എ​ത്തു​ന്ന​വ​ർ​ക്ക്​ സു​ഗ​മ​മാ​യ ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം ഉ​റ​പ്പാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ണ് മെ​ട്രോ സ​മ​യം നീ​ട്ടി​യ​ത്.

    മാ​ര​ത്ത​ണി​ന്‍റെ 24ാം പ​തി​പ്പി​ൽ രാ​വി​ലെ ആ​റു മ​ണി മു​ത​ൽ 42 കി.​മീ​റ്റ​ർ ച​ല​ഞ്ചി​നാ​യി ആ​യി​ര​ക്ക​ണ​ക്കി​ന് ആ​ളു​ക​ൾ എ​ത്തി​ച്ചേ​രും. ദു​ബൈ സ്‌​പോ​ർ​ട്‌​സ് കൗ​ൺ​സി​ലി​ന്‍റെ കീ​ഴി​ലാ​ണി​ത് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    TAGS:Dubai marathonmetroDubai Road Traffic Authority
