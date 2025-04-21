Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 21 April 2025 6:48 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 April 2025 6:48 AM IST

    ദു​ബൈ ഫൗ​ണ്ട​ൻ അ​ട​ച്ചു

    അ​ഞ്ചു മാ​സ​ത്തേ​ക്കാ​ണ് അ​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്
    ദു​ബൈ ഫൗ​ണ്ട​ൻ അ​ട​ച്ചു
    ദു​ബൈ: എ​മി​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ​ത്തു​ന്ന വി​നോ​ദ സ​ഞ്ചാ​രി​ക​ളു​ടെ പ്ര​ധാ​ന ആ​ക​ർ​ഷ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലൊ​ന്നാ​യ ദു​ബൈ ഫൗ​ണ്ട​ൻ അ​ട​ച്ചു. ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഈ ​സീ​സ​ണി​ലെ അ​വ​സാ​ന ഷോ. ​രാ​ത്രി 11ന് ​ന​ട​ന്ന ഷോ​യോ​ടെ ഫൗ​ണ്ട​ൻ താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി നി​ല​ച്ചു. പു​ന​ർ​നി​ർ​മാ​ണ​ത്തി​നാ​യി അ​ഞ്ചു​മാ​സ​ത്തേ​ക്കാ​ണ് ഫൗ​ണ്ട​ൻ അ​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ന്​ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    ലോ​ക​ത്തി​ലെ ഏ​റ്റ​വും ഉ​യ​ര​മേ​റി​യ കെ​ട്ടി​ട​മാ​യ ബു​ർ​ജ് ഖ​ലീ​ഫ​ക്ക് അ​രി​കി​ലാ​യാ​ണ് ദു​ബൈ ഫൗ​ണ്ട​ൻ സ്ഥി​തി ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​ത്. എ​ല്ലാ രാ​ത്രി​യി​ലും ഫൗ​ണ്ട​നി​ലെ ജ​ല​നൃ​ത്തം കാ​ണാ​ൻ നൂ​റു​ക​ണ​ക്കി​ന് പേ​രാ​ണ് എ​ത്തു​ക.

    TAGS:UAE NewsCloseddubai fountain
