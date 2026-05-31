ദുബൈ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 31 May 2026 11:08 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 31 May 2026 11:08 AM IST
ദുബൈ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
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News Summary - Dubai expatriate dies in his homeland
ആലപ്പുഴ: നൂറനാട് ആദിക്കാട്ടുകുളങ്ങര സ്വദേശിയും ദുബൈ പ്രവാസിയുമായിരുന്ന മുസ്തഫ ബാബു (48) നിര്യാതനായി. കരൾ സംബന്ധമായ അസുഖത്തെ തുടർന്ന് എറണാകുളത്തെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: ഷൈനി. മക്കൾ: അബിനാൻ, അദ്നാൻ, ഐറ.
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