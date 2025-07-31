Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
notify
    proflie-avatar
    muhammed rafi Puthiyaveettil
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightദുബൈ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 31 July 2025 3:47 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 31 July 2025 3:47 PM IST

    ദുബൈ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    shefiq death
    cancel
    camera_alt

    മുഹമ്മദ് ഷെഫീഖ്

    ദുബൈ: എറിയാട് പേബാസാർ സ്വദേശി ഞാവേലിപറമ്പിൽമുഹമ്മദ് ഹനീഫിന്‍റെ മകൻ മുഹമ്മദ് ഷെഫീഖ്(45) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. 26 വർഷമായി ദുബൈയിൽ പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്നു. അസുഖത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ദുബൈയിലും പിന്നീട്​ നാട്ടിലും ചികിത്സ തേടിയിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: ഷാലി ഷഫീഖ്. മാതാവ്: സുബൈദ. മക്കൾ: മുഹമ്മദ് ഷാമിൽ, ആയിഷ ഫാത്തിമ്മ, പരേതനായ മുഹമ്മദ് ഷാബാക്ക്. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: നിഫാർ (ദുബൈ), ഷമീർ ഖാൻ(അബൂദബി), റൈഹാനത്ത്.



    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Death NewsexpatriateUAE NewsGulf Newshomeland
    News Summary - Dubai expatriate dies in his homeland
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X