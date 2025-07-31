ദുബൈ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 31 July 2025 3:47 PM IST
Updated On 31 July 2025 3:47 PM IST
ദുബൈ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Dubai expatriate dies in his homeland
ദുബൈ: എറിയാട് പേബാസാർ സ്വദേശി ഞാവേലിപറമ്പിൽമുഹമ്മദ് ഹനീഫിന്റെ മകൻ മുഹമ്മദ് ഷെഫീഖ്(45) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. 26 വർഷമായി ദുബൈയിൽ പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്നു. അസുഖത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ദുബൈയിലും പിന്നീട് നാട്ടിലും ചികിത്സ തേടിയിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: ഷാലി ഷഫീഖ്. മാതാവ്: സുബൈദ. മക്കൾ: മുഹമ്മദ് ഷാമിൽ, ആയിഷ ഫാത്തിമ്മ, പരേതനായ മുഹമ്മദ് ഷാബാക്ക്. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: നിഫാർ (ദുബൈ), ഷമീർ ഖാൻ(അബൂദബി), റൈഹാനത്ത്.
