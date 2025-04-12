Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightറാ​ക് അ​ല്‍...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 12 April 2025 7:06 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 April 2025 7:06 AM IST

    റാ​ക് അ​ല്‍ മ്യാ​രീ​ദി​ലെ ഡ്രൈ​വി​ങ്​ ടെ​സ്റ്റ് കേ​ന്ദ്രം നി​ര്‍ത്തു​ന്നു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    റാ​ക് അ​ല്‍ മ്യാ​രീ​ദി​ലെ ഡ്രൈ​വി​ങ്​ ടെ​സ്റ്റ് കേ​ന്ദ്രം നി​ര്‍ത്തു​ന്നു
    cancel

    റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ: റാ​ക് അ​ല്‍ മ്യാ​രീ​ദി​ലെ ഡ്രൈ​വി​ങ്​ ടെ​സ്റ്റ് കേ​ന്ദ്രം ഏ​പ്രി​ല്‍ 14 മു​ത​ല്‍ ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് ആ​ൻ​ഡ്​ ലൈ​സ​ന്‍സി​ങ്​ സ​ര്‍വി​സ​സ് സെ​ന്‍റ​റി​ലേ​ക്ക് പ്ര​വ​ര്‍ത്ത​നം മാ​റ്റു​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ര്‍ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsClosedDriving Test Center
    News Summary - Driving test center in Raq Al Myrid is closed
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X