Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    30 Dec 2025 6:23 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Dec 2025 6:23 AM IST

    ഡോ. ​അ​ശോ​ക​ൻ മാ​സ്റ്റ​ർ​ക്ക് സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം

    ഡോ. ​അ​ശോ​ക​ൻ മാ​സ്റ്റ​ർ​ക്ക് സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം
    ഡോ. ​അ​ശോ​ക​ന്​ ക​ലാ​കേ​ന്ദ്രം രാ​മ​ഗി​രി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ്​​നേ​ഹോ​പ​ഹാ​രം ന​ൽ​കു​ന്നു

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ യൂ​നി​വേ​ഴ്സി​റ്റി മു​ൻ ര​ജി​സ്ട്രാ​റും നെ​ഹ്​​റു കോ​ള​ജ് ഇ​ക്ക​ണോ​മി​ക് ഡി​പാ​ർ​ട്ട്മെ​ന്‍റ്​ മു​ൻ എ​ച്ച്.​ഒ.​ഡി​യും ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ യൂ​നി​വേ​ഴ്സി​റ്റി സി​ൻ​ഡി​ക്കേ​റ്റ് അം​ഗ​വു​മാ​യ ഡോ. ​അ​ശോ​ക​ൻ മാ​സ്റ്റ​ർ​ക്ക് ക​ലാ​കേ​ന്ദ്രം രാ​മ​ഗി​രി​യു​ടെ സ്നേ​ഹോ​പ​ഹാ​രം ന​ൽ​കി.

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ അ​ൽ ന​ഹ്​​ദ​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണ യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്​ സു​നി​ൽ വെ​ങ്ങ​ച്ചേ​രി, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സ​ന്തോ​ഷ്, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ മ​ഹേ​ഷ്, ര​ക്ഷാ​ധി​കാ​രി രാ​ജേ​ഷ്, വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്​ നാ​രാ​യ​ണ​ൻ, അ​ശോ​ക​ൻ മാ​സ്റ്റ​ർ ന​ന്ദി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

