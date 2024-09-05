Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightഡി​ഡാ​കെ ക്രി​സ്തീ​യ...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Sep 2024 1:42 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Sep 2024 1:42 AM GMT

    ഡി​ഡാ​കെ ക്രി​സ്തീ​യ സെ​മി​നാ​ര്‍ ആ​റി​ന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border

    ഷാ​ര്‍ജ: സി.​ഒ.​ജി മീ​ഡി​യ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ല്‍കു​ന്ന ഡി​ഡാ​കെ ക്രി​സ്തീ​യ സെ​മി​നാ​ര്‍ ഈ ​മാ​സം ആ​റി​ന് ഷാ​ര്‍ജ വ​ര്‍ഷി​പ്പ് സെ​ന്‍റ​ര്‍ ഹാ​ള്‍ ഒ​ന്നി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​ര്‍ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    ക്രി​സ്തീ​യ വി​ശ്വാ​സം ആ​നു​കാ​ലി​ക പ​ശ്ചാ​ത്ത​ല​ത്തി​ല്‍ എ​ന്ന വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ ഡോ. ​പ്ര​ഭു ക്ലാ​സ് ന​യി​ക്കും. ച​ര്‍ച്ച​ക​ള്‍ക്കും സം​ശ​യ നി​വാ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​നും അ​വ​സ​ര​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രി​ക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:UAE News
    News Summary - Didake Christian Seminar on 6
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick