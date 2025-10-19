Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 19 Oct 2025 10:54 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 19 Oct 2025 10:54 AM IST
ദിബ്ബ സൂപ്പർ കപ്പ് കമാന്റോസ് എഫ്.സി ജേതാക്കൾtext_fields
News Summary - Dibba Super Cup: Commandos FC winners
ദിബ്ബ: കമാന്റോസ് എഫ്.സി സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച പ്രഥമ ദിബ്ബ സൂപ്പർ കപ്പ് സെവൻസ് ഫുട്ബാൾ ടൂർണമെന്റ് ഫൈനലിൽ പെനാൽറ്റി ഷൂട്ടൗട്ടിൽ ഹാദിയ എഫ്.സി ദദ്നയെ പരാജയപ്പെടുത്തി കമാന്റോസ് എഫ്.സി ജേതാക്കളായി. ദിബ്ബയിൽനിന്ന് എട്ട് ടീമുകൾ പങ്കെടുത്ത ടൂർണമെന്റിൽ മികച്ച ഗോൾകീപ്പറായി നസീബ്, മികച്ച ഡിഫൻഡറായി സലാഹു, മികച്ച കളിക്കാരനായി ഫഹദ് എന്നിവരെ തിരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു.
