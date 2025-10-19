Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Oct 2025 10:54 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Oct 2025 10:54 AM IST

    ദി​ബ്ബ സൂ​പ്പ​ർ ക​പ്പ് ക​മാ​ന്‍റോ​സ് എ​ഫ്.​സി ജേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ

    ദി​ബ്ബ സൂ​പ്പ​ർ ക​പ്പ് ക​മാ​ന്‍റോ​സ് എ​ഫ്.​സി ജേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ
    പ്ര​ഥ​മ ദി​ബ്ബ സൂ​പ്പ​ർ ക​പ്പ് സെ​വ​ൻ​സ് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റ്​

    ജേ​താ​ക്ക​ളാ​യ ക​മാ​ന്‍റോ​സ് എ​ഫ്.​സി ടീം

    ദി​ബ്ബ: ക​മാ​ന്‍റോ​സ് എ​ഫ്.​സി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച പ്ര​ഥ​മ ദി​ബ്ബ സൂ​പ്പ​ർ ക​പ്പ് സെ​വ​ൻ​സ് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റ്​ ഫൈ​ന​ലി​ൽ പെ​നാ​ൽ​റ്റി ഷൂ​ട്ടൗ​ട്ടി​ൽ ഹാ​ദി​യ എ​ഫ്.​സി ദ​ദ്ന​യെ പ​രാ​ജ​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി ക​മാ​ന്‍റോ​സ് എ​ഫ്.​സി ജേ​താ​ക്ക​ളാ​യി. ദി​ബ്ബ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് എ​ട്ട് ടീ​മു​ക​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റി​ൽ മി​ക​ച്ച ഗോ​ൾ​കീ​പ്പ​റാ​യി ന​സീ​ബ്, മി​ക​ച്ച ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​ഡ​റാ​യി സ​ലാ​ഹു, മി​ക​ച്ച ക​ളി​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​യി ഫ​ഹ​ദ് എ​ന്നി​വ​രെ തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:sportsfootball tournamentUAE Newsdibba
    News Summary - Dibba Super Cup: Commandos FC winners
