Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Oct 2025 8:59 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Oct 2025 8:59 AM IST

    ധ്വനിതരംഗം മെഡിക്കൽ ക്യാമ്പ്

    MEDICAL CAMP
    ധ്വ​നി​ത​രം​ഗം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പ്​

    ഷാ​ര്‍ജ: ധ്വ​നി ത​രം​ഗം സൗ​ജ​ന്യ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ, ഡെ​ന്റ​ൽ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ്​ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ധ്വ​നി ത​രം​ഗം ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ ഡോ. ​ദേ​വീ​സു​മ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി. ഡോ. ​ഉ​ണ്ണി​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ, ഡോ. ​ടി​സ്സ, ഡോ. ​ഫാ​മി​ന, അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ക​രീം, ത​ഫ്ഷി​ദ് മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്, അ​ഡ്വ. ഷാ​ജ​ഹാ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സ​ന്നി​ഹി​ത​രാ​യി. അ​ൽ ഷോ​റു​ഖ് മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ന്റെ സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തോ​ടെ ഇ​ൻ​ഡ​സ്ട്രി​യ​ൽ ഏ​രി​യ 4ലെ ​സെ​യ്ഫ് ബി​സി​ന​സ്‌ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ലാ​ണ്​ ക്യാ​മ്പ് ന​ട​ന്ന​ത്. മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ നി​ര​വ​ധി തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    News Summary - Dhvanitarangam Medical Camp
    X