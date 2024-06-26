Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Jun 2024 1:38 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Jun 2024 1:38 AM GMT

    കൊ​ല്ലം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു വീ​ണു മ​രി​ച്ചു

    കൊ​ല്ലം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു വീ​ണു മ​രി​ച്ചു
    റ​ഷീ​ദ്

    ഉ​മ്മു​ൽ ഖു​വൈ​ൻ: കൊ​ല്ലം ക​ഞ്ഞി​വേ​ലി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി റ​ഷീ​ദ് (54) ഉ​മ്മു​ൽ ഖു​വൈ​നി​ലെ ജോ​ലി​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത് കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു വീ​ണു മ​രി​ച്ചു. ഓ​ട്ടോ സ്പെ​യ​ർ പാ​ർ​ട്സ് ക​മ്പ​നി​യി​ൽ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​ണ്. താ​വോ​ട്ട് വീ​ട് അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ മ​ജീ​ദി​ന്‍റെ​യും പാ​ത്തു​മ്മ ബീ​വി​യു​ടെ​യും മ​ക​നാ​ണ്. ഷീ​ജ​യാ​ണ് ഭാ​ര്യ. മ​ക​ൾ അ​ജ്മി.

    ഉ​മ്മു​ൽ ഖു​വൈ​ൻ ശൈ​ഖ്​ ഖ​ലീ​ഫ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ സൂ​ക്ഷി​ച്ച മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ, കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി സം​ഘ​ട​ന​ക​ളു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തീ​ക​രി​ച്ച് ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കും.

    TAGS:Umm Al QuwainKollamDeath
