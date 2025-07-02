Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
ദർശന ഈദ് മീറ്റും ചിത്രപ്രദർശനവുംtext_fields
News Summary - Darshana Eid meet and film exhibition
ഷാർജ: സമൂഹിക, സാംസ്കാരിക, കല സംഘടനയായ ദർശനയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ ഷാർജ ഇന്ത്യൻ അസോസിയേഷൻ ഹാളിൽ ഈദ് മീറ്റും ഫിറോസ് എടവനക്കാടിന്റെ ചിത്രപ്രദർശനവും സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു. ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി പുന്നക്കൻ മുഹമ്മദലി അധ്യക്ഷതവഹിച്ചു. നിസാർ ഇബ്രാഹിം ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്തു. ഗാനമേളയും സ്കൂൾ കുട്ടികൾ അവതരിപ്പിച്ച അറേബ്യൻ നൃത്തവും ഒപ്പനയും അരങ്ങേറി. ദർശന പ്രസിഡന്റ് സി.പി ജലീൽ, പുന്നക്കൻ മുഹമ്മദലി, കമ്മിറ്റി അംഗങ്ങൾ തുടങ്ങിയവർ പരിപാടിക്ക് നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.
