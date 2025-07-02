Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 2 July 2025 8:07 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 July 2025 8:07 AM IST

    ദ​ർ​ശ​ന ഈ​ദ് മീ​റ്റും ചി​ത്ര​പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​വും

    ദ​ർ​ശ​ന ഈ​ദ് മീ​റ്റും ചി​ത്ര​പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​വും
    ദ​ർ​ശ​ന ഷാ​ർ​ജ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യ ദ​ർ​ശ​ന ഈ​ദ് മീ​റ്റ്​ ച​ട​ങ്ങ്

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: സ​മൂ​ഹി​ക, സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക, ക​ല സം​ഘ​ട​ന​യാ​യ ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ഷാ​ർ​ജ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ഈ​ദ് മീ​റ്റും ഫി​റോ​സ് എ​ട​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ടി​ന്‍റെ ചി​ത്ര​പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​വും സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി പു​ന്ന​ക്ക​ൻ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ​ലി അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. നി​സാ​ർ ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം ഉ​ദ്​​ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. ഗാ​ന​മേ​ള​യും സ്കൂ​ൾ കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ച അ​റേ​ബ്യ​ൻ നൃ​ത്ത​വും ഒ​പ്പ​ന​യും അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റി. ദ​ർ​ശ​ന പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് സി.​പി ജ​ലീ​ൽ, പു​ന്ന​ക്ക​ൻ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ​ലി, ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക്ക്​ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    TAGS:Indian Associationuaenewseid meetfilm exhibitionDarshana
