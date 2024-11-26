Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Nov 2024 4:35 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Nov 2024 4:35 AM GMT

    ഡാ​ന്‍സ് ഡാ​ന്‍സ് മെ​ഗാ​ഷോ; ബ്രോ​ഷ​ര്‍ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം

    റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ: യു.​എ.​ഇ ദേ​ശീ​യ ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി റാ​ക് വൈ.​എം.​സി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ല്‍ ഡി​സം​ബ​ര്‍ ഏ​ഴി​ന് റാ​ക് മാ​ളി​ന് സ​മീ​പം ഒ​രു​ക്കു​ന്ന പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക വേ​ദി​യി​ല്‍ ‘ഡാ​ന്‍സ് ഡാ​ന്‍സ് മെ​ഗാ​ഷോ’ ന​ട​ത്തു​മെ​ന്ന് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് കി​ഷോ​ര്‍ കു​മാ​ര്‍ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യു​ടെ പ്ര​ചാ​ര​ണാ​ര്‍ഥം ഇ​റ​ക്കി​യ ബ്രോ​ഷ​റി​ന്‍റെ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം റാ​ക് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്‍ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് എ​സ്.​എ. സ​ലീം നി​ര്‍വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ല്‍ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ആ​സാ​ദ്, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ര്‍ ആ​ന്‍റ​ണി, ചെ​യ​ര്‍മാ​ന്‍ ജു​നൈ​ദ്, ജ​ന​റ​ല്‍ ക​ണ്‍വീ​ന​ര്‍ സിം​സ​ണ്‍ എ​ന്നി​വ​ര്‍ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:UAE NewsBrochureDance Dance Megashow
