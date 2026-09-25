ദുബൈയിൽ കസ്റ്റംസ് ഡ്യൂട്ടി ഇളവ് വീണ്ടും നീട്ടി

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ദുബൈയിൽ കസ്റ്റംസ് ഡ്യൂട്ടി ഇളവ് വീണ്ടും നീട്ടിtext_fields
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News Summary - Customs duty exemption in Dubai extended again
ദുബൈ: ദുബൈയിൽ റീ എക്സ്പോർട്ടിങ് ലക്ഷ്യമിട്ട് ഇറക്കുമതി ചെയ്ത ഉൽപന്നങ്ങൾക്ക് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച കസ്റ്റംസ് ഡ്യൂട്ടി ഇളവ് വീണ്ടും നീട്ടി. 60 ദിവസത്തേക്ക് കൂടിയാണ് കസ്റ്റംസ് തീരുവയിൽ ഇളവ് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചത്.
ഈവർഷം ഫെബ്രുവരി 27 നും ഒക്ടോബർ 31 നുമിടയിൽ ഇളവ് കാലാവധി തീരുന്ന ചരക്കുകൾക്കാണ് ആനൂകൂല്യം ലഭിക്കുക. റീ എക്സ്പോർട്ടിന് ഇറക്കിയ ചരക്കുകൾക്ക് പുറമേ, താൽകാലികമായി എത്തിച്ചതും, ട്രാൻസിറ്റിനായി കൊണ്ടുവന്നതുമായ ചരക്കുകൾക്കും കസ്റ്റംസ് തീരുവയിൽ ഇളവ് ലഭിക്കും.
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