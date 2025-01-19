Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    19 Jan 2025 7:54 AM IST
    19 Jan 2025 7:54 AM IST

    ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ് ട്രോ​ഫി അ​നാ​ച്ഛാ​ദ​നം

    ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ് ട്രോ​ഫി അ​നാ​ച്ഛാ​ദ​നം
    അ​ൽ മ​ദീ​ന ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ക്ല​ബ് പ​തി​നൊ​ന്നാ​മ​ത് നോ​ക്കൗ​ട്ട് ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ് ട്രോ​ഫി അ​നാ​ച്ഛാ​ദ​ന ച​ട​ങ്ങ്

    ഫു​ജൈ​റ: അ​ൽ മ​ദീ​ന ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ക്ല​ബ് ഫു​ജൈ​റ​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന പ​തി​നൊ​ന്നാ​മ​ത് നോ​ക്കൗ​ട്ട് ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ് ട്രോ​ഫി അ​നാ​ച്ഛാ​ദ​നം ക​ൽ​ബ​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു.

    ഫു​ജൈ​റ റേ​ഡി​യോ പ്രോ​ഗ്രാം പ്ര​സ​ന്റ​ർ അ​ല്‍ ജ​ലാ​ല്‍ ഹ​ര്‍ബാ​വി ട്രോ​ഫി അ​നാ​ച്ഛാ​ദ​നം ചെ​യ്‌​തു. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ ക്ല​ബ് സ്പോ​ർ​ട്സ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ജോ​ജി മ​ണ്ഡ​പ​ത്തി​ൽ, അ​ൽ ഷം​സ് നെ​റ്റ്‌​വ​ർ​ക്ക് സൊ​ലൂ​ഷ​ൻ​സ് മാ​നേ​ജി​ങ് ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ ഷാ​ബു മു​സ്‌​ത​ഫ, എ​ട്ടു ടീ​മു​ക​ളു​ടെ ക്യാ​പ്റ്റ​ന്മാ​ർ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ര്‍ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ല്‍ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

