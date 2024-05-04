Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 4 May 2024 3:57 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 May 2024 3:57 AM GMT

    ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ടൂ​ര്‍ണ​മെ​ന്‍റ്; റാ​ക് ബ്ലാ​സ്റ്റ​ര്‍ ജേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ

    Cricket Tournament; Rack Blaster Winners
    റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ: റാ​ക് സെ​റാ​മി​ക്സ് മ​ല​യാ​ള സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ​വേ​ദി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ന്ന ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ടൂ​ര്‍ണ​മെ​ന്‍റി​ല്‍ റാ​ക്ക് ബ്ലാ​സ്റ്റ​ര്‍ സി.​സി ജേ​താ​ക്ക​ളാ​യി.

    ആ​റു ടീ​മു​ക​ള്‍ മാ​റ്റു​ര​ച്ച മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ല്‍ യ​ങ് ല​ജ​ന്‍റ്സാ​ണ് ര​ണ്ടാം സ്ഥാ​ന​ക്കാ​ര്‍. ശാം, ​ജ​സ്വി​ന്‍ എ​ന്നി​വ​ര്‍ മാ​ന്‍ ഓ​ഫ് ദി ​സീ​രീ​സ് നേ​ട്ടം സ്വ​ന്ത​മാ​ക്കി. ര​ക്ഷാ​ധി​കാ​രി മ​ത്താ​യി സി.​എം വി​ജ​യി​ക​ള്‍ക്ക് ട്രോ​ഫി​ക​ള്‍ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു. ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളാ​യ അ​ജി സ്ക​റി​യ, ലാ​ല്‍ ഗോ​വി​ന്ദ്, അ​നി​ല്‍കു​മാ​ര്‍, റി​ന്‍സ​ണ്‍, ഡൈ​ജു എ​ന്നി​വ​ര്‍ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ല്‍കി.

    TAGS:Cricket TournamentU.A.E News
    News Summary - Cricket Tournament; Rack Blaster Winners
