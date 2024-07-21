Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    21 July 2024 2:06 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 July 2024 2:06 AM GMT

    അ​ജ്​​മാ​നി​ൽ ഓ​പ​ൺ​ഹൗ​സ്​ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച്​ കോ​ൺ​സു​ലേ​റ്റ്​

    open house
    അ​ജ്​​മാ​ൻ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​നി​ൽ ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യ ഓ​പ​ൺ ഹൗ​സ്

    ദു​ബൈ: അ​ജ്​​മാ​ൻ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​നു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച്​ ദു​ബൈ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ കോ​ൺ​സു​ലേ​റ്റ്​ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക്​ പ​രാ​തി​ക​ളും പ്ര​തി​സ​ന്ധി​ക​ളും പ​ങ്കു​വെ​ക്കാ​നും കോ​ൺ​സു​ലേ​റ്റി​ന്‍റെ സ​ഹാ​യം തേ​ടാ​നും അ​വ​സ​ര​മൊ​രു​ക്കി​യാ​ണ്​ ഓ​പ​ൺ​ഹൗ​സ്​ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​ത്. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ 70ലേ​റെ പേ​രു​ടെ പ​രാ​തി​ക​ൾ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ കേ​ട്ടു. ദു​ബൈ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ കോ​ൺ​സു​ൽ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സ​തീ​ഷ്​ കു​മാ​ർ ശി​വ​ൻ അ​ട​ക്ക​മു​ള്ള ഉ​ന്ന​ത ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ർ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    UAE News
