Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 29 March 2024 2:24 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 March 2024 2:24 AM GMT

    കോ​ൺ​സ​ൽ സ​ർ​വി​സ്​ നാ​ളെ

    കോ​ൺ​സ​ൽ സ​ർ​വി​സ്​ നാ​ളെ
    ദു​ബൈ: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഷാ​ർ​ജ​യി​ൽ മാ​ർ​ച്ച്​ 31ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്താ​നി​രു​ന്ന കോ​ൺ​സ​ൽ സ​ർ​വി​സ് ഈ​സ്റ്റ​ർ അ​വ​ധി പ്ര​മാ​ണി​ച്ച് ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച​ത്തേ​ക്ക്​ മാ​റ്റി​യ​താ​യി ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    ഈ ​ആ​ഴ്ച മാ​ത്ര​മാ​ണ്​ പു​തി​യ തീ​യ​തി മാ​റ്റം. വ​രും ആ​ഴ്ച​ക​ളി​ൽ സാ​ധാ​ര​ണ​പോ​ലെ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ത​ന്നെ കോ​ൺ​സ​ൽ സ​ർ​വി​സ് ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രി​ക്കും.

    TAGS:dubai indian consulate
    News Summary - Consular service tomorrow
