Posted Ondate_range 1 Dec 2024 1:46 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 1 Dec 2024 1:46 AM GMT
റാസല്ഖൈമയില് കോണ്സുലാര് സര്വിസ് ഇന്ന്text_fields
News Summary - Consular Service in Ras Al Khaimah on sunday
റാസല്ഖൈമ: റാക് ഇന്ത്യന് റിലീഫ് കമ്മിറ്റിയില് ഞായറാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്ക് രണ്ട് മുതല് കോണ്സുലാര് സര്വിസ് ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കുമെന്ന് ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവര് അറിയിച്ചു. പവര് ഓഫ് അറ്റോണി, ജനന സര്ട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റ്, അഫിഡവിറ്റ്, അറ്റസ്റ്റേഷന്, പാസ്പോര്ട്ട് സംബന്ധമായ സേവനങ്ങൾക്ക് ഉപയോഗപ്പെടുത്താം. ഫോണ്: 07 2282448, 055 7598101, 050 6249193
