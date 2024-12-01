Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    1 Dec 2024 1:46 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Dec 2024 1:46 AM GMT

    റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ​യി​ല്‍ കോ​ണ്‍സു​ലാ​ര്‍ സ​ര്‍വി​സ് ഇന്ന്

    റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ: റാ​ക് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ റി​ലീ​ഫ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യി​ല്‍ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് ര​ണ്ട് മു​ത​ല്‍ കോ​ണ്‍സു​ലാ​ര്‍ സ​ര്‍വി​സ് ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​ര്‍ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. പ​വ​ര്‍ ഓ​ഫ് അ​റ്റോ​ണി, ജ​ന​ന സ​ര്‍ട്ടി​ഫി​ക്ക​റ്റ്, അ​ഫി​ഡ​വി​റ്റ്, അ​റ്റ​സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ന്‍, പാ​സ്പോ​ര്‍ട്ട് സം​ബ​ന്ധ​മാ​യ സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താം. ഫോ​ണ്‍: 07 2282448, 055 7598101, 050 6249193

    TAGS:UAE NewsRas Al KhaimahConsular Service
