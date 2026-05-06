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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightയു.ഡി.എഫ്​ വിജയം...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 6 May 2026 11:46 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 May 2026 11:46 AM IST

    യു.ഡി.എഫ്​ വിജയം ആഘോഷിച്ച് കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് പ്രവര്‍ത്തകര്‍

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    യു.ഡി.എഫ്​ വിജയം ആഘോഷിച്ച് കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് പ്രവര്‍ത്തകര്‍
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    കേരളത്തിലെ യു.ഡി.എഫ് വിജയത്തില്‍ ആഹ്ലാദം പങ്കിടുന്ന കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് പ്രവര്‍ത്തകർ

    റാസല്‍ഖൈമ: കേരളത്തിലെ യു.ഡി.എഫിന്‍റെ ഉജ്വല വിജയം ആഘോഷിച്ച് റാസല്‍ഖൈമയിലെ കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് പ്രവര്‍ത്തകര്‍. കേക്ക് മുറിച്ചും മധുരം വിതരണം ചെയ്തുമാണ് പ്രവര്‍ത്തകര്‍ ആഹ്ലാദം പ്രകടിപ്പിച്ചത്.

    കെ. അസൈനാര്‍, നാസര്‍ അല്‍ദാന, ആരിഫ് കുറ്റ്യാടി, സജി വേരിങ്ങാട്, ഇസ്മായില്‍ സറോസ്, അജി കേശവപുരം, അനസ് മാന്തടം, സിറാജ് മൊയ്തീന്‍കുട്ടി, ഷക്കീര്‍ പൊഴിതോടി, ഷംസു, പി.എ സിദ്ദീഖ്, റഫീക് എറവക്കാട്, എന്‍.എം.കെ ഷിഹാബ് എന്നിവര്‍ നേതൃത്വം നല്‍കി.

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