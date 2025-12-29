Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Dec 2025 11:14 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Dec 2025 11:14 AM IST

    ശ്രീ​നി​വാ​സ​ന്‍റെ നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു

    ശ്രീ​നി​വാ​സ​ന്‍റെ നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചുശ്രീ​നി​വാ​സ​ന്‍റെ നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു
    മ​ല​ബാ​ർ പ്ര​വാ​സി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ശ്രീ​നി​വാ​സ​ൻ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത​വ​ർ

    Listen to this Article

    ദു​ബൈ: മ​ല​ബാ​ർ പ്ര​വാ​സി (യു.​എ.​ഇ)​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​നും സം​വി​ധാ​യ​ക​നും തി​ര​ക്ക​ഥാ​കൃ​ത്തു​മാ​യ ശ്രീ​നി​വാ​സ​ന്‍റെ നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു.

    യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ മൊ​യ്‌​ദു കു​റ്റ്യാ​ടി അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ജ​മീ​ൽ ല​ത്തീ​ഫ്, ച​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ കൊ​യി​ലാ​ണ്ടി, നൗ​ഷാ​ദ് ഫെ​റോ​ക്, ടി.​പി. അ​ഷ്‌​റ​ഫ്‌ കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട്, സു​നി​ൽ കു​മാ​ർ, മു​ര​ളി കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ, അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ നാ​സ​ർ, സ്വ​പ്നേ​ഷ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:sri srinivasanUAE Newscondolencesgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Condolences on the passing of Srinivasan
