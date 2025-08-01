Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    1 Aug 2025 6:45 AM IST
    Updated On
    1 Aug 2025 6:45 AM IST

    അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു

    അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു
    ദു​ബൈ: പ്ര​ശ​സ്ത മാ​പ്പി​ള​പ്പാ​ട്ട് ഗാ​യ​ക​നും ഓ​ൾ കേ​ര​ള മാ​പ്പി​ള സം​ഗീ​ത അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​നു​മാ​യ കെ.​എം.​കെ വെ​ള്ള​യി​ലി​ന്റെ നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ഓ​ൾ കേ​ര​ള മാ​പ്പി​ള സം​ഗീ​ത അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി യു.​എ.​ഇ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് മൂ​സ കോ​യ​മ്പ്രം, ജ​ന. സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഡോ. ​സു​ലൈ​മാ​ൻ മ​തി​ല​കം, ട്ര​ഷ​ർ നാ​സ​ർ അ​ച്ചി​പ്ര തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ അ​നു​ശോ​ച​നം രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി.റേ​ഡി​യോ, ടി.​വി താ​ര​വും കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ലെ മാ​പ്പി​ള ഗാ​ന വേ​ദി​ക​ളി​ൽ ഗ്രൂ​പ്പി​നെ ന​യി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന വ്യ​ക്തി​യു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു കെ.​എം.​കെ വെ​ള്ള​യി​ൽ.

    UAE News Gulf News condolences all kerala mappila sangeetha academy UAE Chapter
    condolences
