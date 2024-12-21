Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightഅ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Dec 2024 7:56 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Dec 2024 7:56 AM IST

    അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border

    ദു​ബൈ: മു​സ്‌​ലിം ലീ​ഗ് നേ​താ​വും ജീ​വ​കാ​രു​ണ്യ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ നി​റ സാ​ന്നി​ധ്യ​വു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ത​യ്യി​ൽ ഷു​ക്കൂ​ർ ഹാ​ജി (പൂ​ന​ത്ത്) യു​ടെ മ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ദു​ബൈ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു.

    കു​ടും​ബാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും നാ​ട്ടു​കാ​രു​ടെ​യും ദുഃ​ഖ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ങ്കു​ചേ​രു​ന്ന​താ​യി ജി​ല്ല പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് കെ.​പി. മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്, ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ജ​ലീ​ൽ മ​ഷ്ഹൂ​ർ ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ ഹം​സ കാ​വി​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ അ​നു​ശോ​ച​ന​ക്കു​റി​പ്പി​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsCondolence
    News Summary - condolence to thayyil shukoor haji
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X