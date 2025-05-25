Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    25 May 2025 8:06 AM IST
    25 May 2025 8:07 AM IST

    ക​മോ​ൺ കേ​ര​ള; കെ​മ​ക്സ്​ റാ​ഫ​ൽ​ഡ്രോ വി​ജ​യി​ക​ളെ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു

    ക​മോ​ൺ കേ​ര​ള; കെ​മ​ക്സ്​ റാ​ഫ​ൽ​ഡ്രോ വി​ജ​യി​ക​ളെ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു
    ക​മോ​ൺ കേ​ര​ള ഏ​ഴാം എ​ഡി​ഷ​ൻ വേ​ദി​യി​ൽ കെ​മ​ക്സ്​ ​പ​വി​ലി​യ​നി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന റാ​ഫ​ൽ ഡ്രോ​യി​ലെ ഒ​ന്നാം സ​മ്മാ​നം നേ​ടി​യ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ​ലി​ക്ക്​ കെ​മ​ക്സ്​ ഗ്രൂ​പ് സി.​ഇ.​ഒ അ​ബ്​​ദു​റ​സാ​ഖ്​ സി.​പി ഗോ​ൾ​ഡ്​ കോ​യി​ൻ സ​മ്മാ​നി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ഗ്രൂ​പ്​ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ മാ​നേ​ജ​ർ യൂ​നു​സ്​ യൂ​സു​ഫ്​ സ​മീ​പം

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: ക​മോ​ൺ കേ​ര​ള ഏ​ഴാം എ​ഡി​ഷ​ൻ വേ​ദി​യി​ൽ കെ​മ​ക്സ്​ ​പ​വി​ലി​യ​നി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന റാ​ഫ​ൽ ഡ്രോ​യി​ലെ വി​ജ​യി​ക​ളെ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു. ഒ​ന്നാം സ​മ്മാ​നം നേ​ടി​യ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ​ലി​ക്ക്​ കെ​മ​ക്സ്​ ഗ്രൂ​പ്​ സി.​ഇ.​ഒ അ​ബ്​​ദു​റ​സാ​ഖ്​ സി.​പി ഗോ​ൾ​ഡ്​ കോ​യി​ൻ സ​മ്മാ​നി​ച്ചു.

    ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ഗ്രൂ​പ്​ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ മാ​നേ​ജ​ർ യൂ​നു​സ്​ യൂ​സു​ഫ്​ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. ര​ണ്ടാം സ​മ്മാ​ന​മാ​യ ഡി​ന്ന​ർ സെ​റ്റ്​ അ​ഞ്ചു​പേ​ർ​ക്കും മൂ​ന്നാം സ​മ്മാ​ന​മാ​യ കെ​മ​ക്സ്​ മൈ ​ഹോം കി​റ്റ്​ പ​ത്തു​പേ​ർ​ക്കും സ​മ്മാ​ന​മാ​യി ല​ഭി​ച്ചു.

    UAE News Common kerala draw Chemex
