Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Feb 2026 9:19 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Feb 2026 9:19 AM IST

    സാ​ന്ത്വ​നം ഷാ​ർ​ജ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ

    സാ​ന്ത്വ​നം ഷാ​ർ​ജ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ
    ബി​ജു ഇ. ​ജോ​ൺ (പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്), ബി​നു മാ​ത്യു (ജ​ന. സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി),

    ജ​യ​ൻ ജോ​യി (ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ)

    Listen to this Article

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: പ്ര​വാ​സി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ സാ​ന്ത്വ​നം ഷാ​ർ​ജ​ക്ക് പു​തി​യ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു.പു​തി​യ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളാ​യി ബി​ജു ഇ. ​ജോ​ൺ (പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്), ബി​നു മാ​ത്യു (ജ​ന. സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി), ജ​യ​ൻ ജോ​യി (ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ), മാ​നേ​ജി​ങ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യി ജോ​ജി ജോ​സ​ഫ്, സ​ജി​മോ​ൻ സാ​മു​വേ​ൽ, സാ​ജ​ൻ സാ​മു​വേ​ൽ, പ്രി​ൻ​സ് ഡാ​നി​യേ​ൽ, ബൈ​ജു പാ​പ്പ​ച്ച​ൻ, ജോ​ൺ​സ​ൻ ചെ​റി​യാ​ൻ, വി​നു ടി. ​വ​ർ​ഗീ​സ്, ഡാ​നി​യേ​ൽ വ​ർ​ഗീ​സ് എ​ന്നി​വ​രെ​യും തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ബോ​ഡി യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്​ പി.​കെ. റെ​ജി അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.

    News Summary - Comfort Sharjah officials
