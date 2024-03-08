Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightച​ര്‍ച്ച് ഓ​ഫ് ഗോ​ഡ്...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 8 March 2024 1:49 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 March 2024 1:49 AM GMT

    ച​ര്‍ച്ച് ഓ​ഫ് ഗോ​ഡ് യു.​എ.​ഇ വൈ.​പി.​ഇ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് ന​ട​ത്തി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    blood donation camp
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ബ്ല​ഡ് ഡൊ​ണേ​ഴ്സ് കേ​ര​ള​യു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച് ച​ര്‍ച്ച് ഓ​ഫ് ഗോ​ഡ് യു.​എ.​ഇ വൈ.​പി.​ഇ

    റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ​യി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ സൗ​ജ​ന്യ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പി​ന് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ല്‍കി​യ​വ​ര്‍

    റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ: ബ്ല​ഡ് ഡൊ​ണേ​ഴ്സ് കേ​ര​ള​യു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച് ച​ര്‍ച്ച് ഓ​ഫ് ഗോ​ഡ് യു.​എ.​ഇ വൈ.​പി.​ഇ റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ​യി​ല്‍ സൗ​ജ​ന്യ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് ന​ട​ത്തി. ച​ര്‍ച്ച് ഓ​ഫ് ഗോ​ഡ് യു.​എ.​ഇ നാ​ഷ​ന​ല്‍ ഓ​വ​ര്‍സി​യ​ര്‍ ഡോ. ​കെ.​ഒ. മാ​ത്യു ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. 70 പേ​ര്‍ ര​ക്തം ദാ​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യും 75ഓ​ളം പേ​ര്‍ സൗ​ജ​ന്യ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ല്‍ ചെ​ക്ക​പ്പി​ന്‍റെ ഗു​ണ​ഭോ​ക്താ​ക്ക​ളാ​യ​താ​യും സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ര്‍ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. വൈ.​പി.​ഇ ബോ​ര്‍ഡ് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ ക്യാ​മ്പി​ന് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ല്‍കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:UAE NewsBlood Donation Camp
    News Summary - Church of God UAE conducts YPE blood donation camp
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X