Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Dec 2025 10:23 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Dec 2025 10:23 AM IST

    ക്രിസ്മസ് കരോൾ ഭവനസന്ദർശനം

    ക്രിസ്മസ് കരോൾ ഭവനസന്ദർശനം
    സെ​ന്‍റ്​ മേ​രീ​സ്​ യാ​ക്കോ​ബാ​യ സു​റി​യാ​നി സു​നോ​റോ പാ​ട്രി​യാ​ർ​ക്ക​ൽ ക​ത്തീ​ഡ്ര​ൽ ദേ​വാ​ല​യ ക്രി​സ്മ​സ്​ ക​രോ​ൾ ഭ​വ​ന സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​നം 

    ഷാർജ: സെന്‍റ് മേരീസ് യാക്കോബായ സുറിയാനി സുനോറോ പാട്രിയാർക്കൽ കത്തീഡ്രൽ ദേവാലയത്തിന്‍റെ ക്രിസ്മസ് കരോൾ ഭവനങ്ങൾ സന്ദർശിച്ചു. റോള െപ്രയർ യൂനിറ്റിന്‍റെ അഭിമുഖ്യത്തിൽ നടന്ന ഭവന സന്ദർശനത്തിന് വികാരി ഫാദർ ബിനു അമ്പാട്ട് നേതൃതത്വം നൽകി.

