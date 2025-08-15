Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ചിത്താരി ഹംസ മുസ്​ലിയാർ അനുസ്മരണം

    memorial
    ചി​ത്താ​രി ഹം​സ മു​സ്​​ലി​യാ​ർ ഏ​ഴാം ആ​ണ്ട് അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ ച​ട​ങ്ങ്

    ദു​ബൈ: ചി​ത്താ​രി ഹം​സ മു​സ്​​ലി​യാ​ർ ഏ​ഴാം ആ​ണ്ട് അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണം താ​ഹ ബാ​ഫ​ഖി ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് കു​ഞ്ഞി സ​ഖാ​ഫി ക​ണ്ണ​പു​രം അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. കെ.​കെ.​എം സ​അ​ദി അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി. സ​യ്യി​ദ് മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​സ്ഹ​ർ അ​ൽ ബു​ഖാ​രി ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​ൻ സ​മാ​പ​ന പ്രാ​ർ​ഥ​ന​ക്ക് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി. ക​രീം ഹാ​ജി ത​ള​ങ്ക​ര, റ​ഷീ​ദ് മാ​ണി​യൂ​ർ ആ​ശം​സ നേ​ർ​ന്നു. അ​ഷ്‌​റ​ഫ് പാ​ല​ക്കോ​ട് സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ​ലി മാ​ത​മം​ഗ​ലം ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

