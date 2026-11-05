ചിരന്തന സ്റ്റാൾ ഉദ്ഘാടനം

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ചിരന്തന സ്റ്റാൾ ഉദ്ഘാടനംtext_fields
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News Summary - Chiranthana stall Inaugurated
ഷാർജ: ഷാർജ അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര പുസ്തകമേളയുടെ ഭാഗമായി ചിരന്തന പബ്ലിക്കേഷൻസ് ഒരുക്കിയ പുസ്തക സ്റ്റാൾ ജീവകാരുണ്യ പ്രവർത്തകനും ശാന്തി ഇന്റർനാഷനൽ ഗ്രൂപ്പ് സി.ഇ.ഒയുമായ ടി.എൻ. കൃഷ്ണകുമാർ ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്തു. നാടക നടനും സംവിധായകനും എഴുത്തുകാരനുമായ വക്കം ഷക്കീർ സംസാരിച്ചു. ചിരന്തന പ്രസിഡന്റ് പുന്നക്കൻ മുഹമ്മദലി അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ചു.
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