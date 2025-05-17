Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
കുട്ടികളുടെ പെയിന്റിങ്, ഡ്രോയിങ് മത്സരംtext_fields
ദുബൈ: മലബാർ പ്രവാസി യു.എ.ഇ മേയ് 31ന് ദുബൈ സയാസി ഫ്ലോക്ക് ലോർ സൊസൈറ്റി ഹാളിൽ സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന ‘നമ്മുടെ സ്വന്തം മാമുക്കോയ’ മെഗാ ഷോയോട് അനുബന്ധിച്ച് പെയിന്റിങ്, ഡ്രോയിങ് മത്സരം സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്നു. വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക്: 0501799656, 0502810040, 0527434090.
