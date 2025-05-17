Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 17 May 2025 8:54 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 May 2025 8:54 AM IST

    കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ പെ​യി​ന്റി​ങ്, ഡ്രോ​യി​ങ് മ​ത്സ​രം

    കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ പെ​യി​ന്റി​ങ്, ഡ്രോ​യി​ങ് മ​ത്സ​രം
    ദു​ബൈ: മ​ല​ബാ​ർ പ്ര​വാ​സി യു.​എ.​ഇ മേ​യ് 31ന്​ ​ദു​ബൈ സ​യാ​സി ഫ്ലോ​ക്ക് ലോ​ർ സൊ​സൈ​റ്റി ഹാ​ളി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ‘ന​മ്മു​ടെ സ്വ​ന്തം മാ​മു​ക്കോ​യ’ മെ​ഗാ ഷോ​യോ​ട് അ​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച്​ പെ​യി​ന്റി​ങ്, ഡ്രോ​യി​ങ് മ​ത്സ​രം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക്​: 0501799656, 0502810040, 0527434090.

