Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 30 March 2025 7:18 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 March 2025 7:18 AM IST

    ചേ​റ്റു​വ മ​ഹ​ല്ല് നി​വാ​സി​ക​ള്‍ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ര്‍ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    Ramadan 2025
    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: യു.​എ.​ഇ. ചേ​റ്റു​വ മ​ഹ​ല്ല് നി​വാ​സി​ക​ളു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ര്‍ സി.​എം.​എ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ര്‍ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി മു​സ​ഫ​യി​ല്‍ ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ര്‍ മീ​റ്റി​ല്‍ സ്ത്രീ​ക​ളും കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളും ഉ​ള്‍പ്പെ​ടെ ഇ​രു​ന്നൂ​റി​ല്‍ കൂ​ടു​ത​ല്‍ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്​ സ​ക്കീ​ര്‍ ഹു​സൈ​ന്‍, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി അ​ഷ്റ​ഫ്, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ര്‍ അ​ന​സ് അ​ബ്ബാ​സ്, പി.​ബി. ഹു​സൈ​ന്‍, നെ​സ്‍ലി കൊ​ട്ടി​ലി​ങ്ങ​ല്‍, ദി​ലീ​പ് രാ​ജ്, നി​ഷാ​ദ് അ​ബ്ബാ​സ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ര്‍ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ല്‍കി.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsIftar Meetingchettuva mahalluRamadan 2025
    News Summary - Chettuva Mahal residents organized Iftar
