Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    date_range 23 Feb 2026 6:33 AM IST
    date_range 23 Feb 2026 6:33 AM IST

    ചെ​ട്ടി​പ്പ​ടി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർസം​ഗ​മം

    ചെ​ട്ടി​പ്പ​ടി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർസം​ഗ​മം
    ചെ​ട്ടി​പ്പ​ടി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർസം​ഗ​മം

    ദു​ബൈ: ചെ​ട്ടി​പ്പ​ടി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഖ​വാ​നീ​ജ് ഖു​ർ​ആ​നി​ക് പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ൽ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    ആ​ത്മീ​യ സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ​വും ഐ​ക്യ​വും ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തി​പ്പി​ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന ത​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ സ്ത്രീ​ക​ളും കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളും ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ ഏ​ക​ദേ​ശം 120 പേ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത​വ​ർ​ക്ക് സൗ​ഹൃ​ദം പു​തു​ക്കാ​നും ആ​ശ​യ​വി​നി​മ​യം ന​ട​ത്താ​നും അ​വ​സ​രം ല​ഭി​ച്ചു. അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്​ റി​യാ​സ് ആ​ശം​സ​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സ​ജ്ജാ​ദ് സ്വാ​ഗ​തം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ താ​ഷി​ബ് ന​ന്ദി രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി.

    TAGS:gulfnewsUAEgulfnewsmalayalam
