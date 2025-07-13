Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 13 July 2025 6:37 AM IST
    date_range 13 July 2025 6:37 AM IST

    ചേ​ത​ന റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ള്‍

    officials
    റാ​ക് ചേ​ത​ന പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് സ​ബീ​ന റ​സ​ല്‍, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി അ​ബ്ദു​ല്‍ അ​ലി, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ര്‍ സ​ന്തോ​ഷ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ര്‍

    റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ: ചേ​ത​ന റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ​യു​ടെ പു​തി​യ ഭ​ര​ണ​സ​മി​തി നി​ല​വി​ല്‍വ​ന്ന​താ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​ര്‍ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ള്‍: സ​ബീ​ന റ​സ​ല്‍ (പ്ര​സി), ആ​ബി​ദ അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് (വൈ. ​പ്ര​സി), അ​ബ്ദു​ല്‍ അ​ലി (സെ​ക്ര), കെ.​എ നൂ​ര്‍ (ജോ. ​സെ​ക്ര), സ​ന്തോ​ഷ് (ട്ര​ഷ), പ്ര​സാ​ദ് (ആ​ര്‍ട്സ്), ഷാ​ജി ബാ​ല​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ന്‍ (സ്പോ​ര്‍ട്സ്), അ​ജു (പി.​ആ​ര്‍), ല​സി സു​ജി​ത്, ഷാ​ജി കാ​യ​ക്കൊ​ടി, അ​ബ്ദു​ല്‍ സ​ലാം കാ​രാ​ട്ട്, സു​നി​ല്‍ കെ.​കെ, ഫ​സ്​​ലു, ഗ​ഫൂ​ര്‍ പൊ​ന്നാ​നി, റി​യാ​സ് (ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍).

