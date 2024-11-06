Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightചേ​ര്‍ത്ത​ല സ്വ​ദേ​ശി...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Nov 2024 5:35 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Nov 2024 5:35 AM GMT

    ചേ​ര്‍ത്ത​ല സ്വ​ദേ​ശി അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി​യി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ല്‍

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Obit news,
    cancel
    camera_alt

    പ്ര​വീ​ണ്‍

    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: ആ​ല​പ്പു​ഴ ചേ​ര്‍ത്ത​ല പ​ള്ളി​പ്പു​റം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി പ്ര​വീ​ണ്‍ റോ​യ് ക​ല്ല​റ​ക്ക​ല്‍ക്ക​ട​വി​നെ (42) അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി​യി​ല്‍ മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ല്‍ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. ഇ​ത്തി​സ​ലാ​ത്തി​ലെ ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രി​ക് വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ല്‍ ജോ​ലി​ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    എ​ട്ടു വ​ര്‍ഷ​ത്തി​ലേ​റെ​യാ​യി പ്ര​വാ​സി​യാ​ണ്. പ​രേ​ത​രാ​യ മാ​ത്യു റോ​യി​യു​ടെ​യും ത്രേ​സ്യാ​മ്മ റോ​യി​യു​ടെ​യും മ​ക​നാ​ണ്. ഭാ​ര്യ: വീ​ണ പ്ര​വീ​ണ്‍ (ന​ഴ്സ്, അ​ല്‍നൂ​ര്‍ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി, അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി), മ​ക്ക​ള്‍: അ​ലാ​നി​യ റോ​സ്, എ​നീ കാ​ത​റി​ന്‍. സ​ഹോ​ദ​രി: പ്രി​യ​ങ്ക (കാ​ന​ഡ). സം​സ്‌​കാ​രം നാ​ട്ടി​ല്‍.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:U.A.E newsObit news
    News Summary - Chertala native dead in Abu Dhabi
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick