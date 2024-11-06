Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
6 Nov 2024
6 Nov 2024
News Summary - Chertala native dead in Abu Dhabi
അബൂദബി: ആലപ്പുഴ ചേര്ത്തല പള്ളിപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി പ്രവീണ് റോയ് കല്ലറക്കല്ക്കടവിനെ (42) അബൂദബിയില് മരിച്ച നിലയില് കണ്ടെത്തി. ഇത്തിസലാത്തിലെ ഇലക്ട്രിക് വിഭാഗത്തില് ജോലിചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു.
എട്ടു വര്ഷത്തിലേറെയായി പ്രവാസിയാണ്. പരേതരായ മാത്യു റോയിയുടെയും ത്രേസ്യാമ്മ റോയിയുടെയും മകനാണ്. ഭാര്യ: വീണ പ്രവീണ് (നഴ്സ്, അല്നൂര് ആശുപത്രി, അബൂദബി), മക്കള്: അലാനിയ റോസ്, എനീ കാതറിന്. സഹോദരി: പ്രിയങ്ക (കാനഡ). സംസ്കാരം നാട്ടില്.
