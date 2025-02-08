Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ചാ​വ​ക്കാ​ട് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്‍റ​ൺ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റ്​ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    ചാ​വ​ക്കാ​ട് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്‍റ​ൺ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റ്​ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
    ചാ​വ​ക്കാ​ട് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ബാ​ഡ്​​മി​ന്‍റ​ൺ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റി​ൽ ജേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്ക്​ ട്രോ​ഫി​ക​ൾ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു


    ദു​ബൈ: ചാ​വ​ക്കാ​ട് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ദു​ബൈ ക​രാ​മ​യി​ലു​ള്ള ആ​പ്പി​ൾ ഇ​ന്‍റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്‍റ​ൺ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്‍റ്​ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്​ എം.​വി. അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ കാ​ദ​ർ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള ട്രോ​ഫി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഷാ​നി​ൽ, മു​ൻ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സ​ലിം എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു.

    ക​ളി​യി​ൽ ജേ​താ​ക്ക​ളാ​യ അ​ഫ്സ​ൽ അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ റ​സാ​ഖ്, അ​ലാ​വു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ പു​ന്ന, റ​ണ്ണേ​ഴ്സാ​യ അ​ൻ​വ​ർ വൈ​ലോ​ത്ത്, അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ പു​ന്ന എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ​ക്ക്​ ട്രോ​ഫി​ക​ൾ കൈ​മാ​റി.

    TAGS:UAE NewsBadminton Tournament
    News Summary - Chavakkad association conducted Badminton tournament
