Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 10 March 2026 9:10 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 March 2026 9:10 AM IST

    വ്യാഴാഴ്ച വരെ മഴക്ക്​ സാധ്യത

    വ്യാഴാഴ്ച വരെ മഴക്ക്​ സാധ്യത
    ദുബൈ: വ്യാഴാഴ്ച വരെ രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ ചില ഭാഗങ്ങളിൽ മഴ ലഭിക്കാൻ സാധ്യതയുണ്ടെന്ന് ദേശീയ കാലാവസ്ഥാ നിരീക്ഷണ കേന്ദ്രം അറിയിച്ചു. വരും ദിവസങ്ങളിൽ മേഘാവൃതമായ കാലാവസ്ഥ പ്രതീക്ഷിക്കുന്നതായും അതോറിറ്റി അറിയിച്ചു. പടിഞ്ഞാറൻ ഭാഗങ്ങളിൽ താപനിലയിൽ ഏറ്റക്കുറച്ചിലുകൾ ഉണ്ടാകുമെന്നും ചിലസമയങ്ങളിൽ തണുപ്പ് അനുഭവപ്പെടുമെന്ന്​ പ്രതീക്ഷിക്കുന്നതായും അറിയിച്ചു.

    TAGS:RainnewsgulfUAE
    News Summary - Chance of rain until Thursday
