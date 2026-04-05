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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightഇന്ന്​ മഴ സാധ്യത
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 5 April 2026 8:24 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 April 2026 8:24 AM IST

    ഇന്ന്​ മഴ സാധ്യത

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    ദുബൈയിൽ താപനില 20 ഡിഗ്രിയാകും
    ഇന്ന്​ മഴ സാധ്യത
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    ദുബൈ: യു.എ.ഇയിൽ ഞായറാഴ്ച ചെറിയ മഴക്ക്​ സാധ്യതയുണ്ടെന്ന്​ ദേശീയ കാലാവസ്ഥാ നിരീക്ഷണ കേന്ദ്രം പ്രസ്താവനയിൽ അറിയിച്ചു. കാലാവസ്ഥ ഭാഗികമായി മേഘാവൃതമാ

    യിരിക്കും. ചില ദ്വീപുകളിലും തീരപ്രദേശങ്ങളിലും വടക്കൻ പ്രദേശങ്ങളിലും കുറഞ്ഞ തോതിൽ മഴ ലഭിക്കാനാണ്​ സാധ്യതയുള്ളത്​. അതേസമയം ദുബൈയിൽ താപനില 20 ഡിഗ്രി വരെയും അബൂദബിയിൽ 21 ഡിഗ്രിവരെയും കുറയാനുള്ള സാധ്യതയുമുണ്ട്​.

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