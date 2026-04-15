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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightഇന്ന്​ നേരിയ മഴക്ക്​...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 15 April 2026 8:08 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 April 2026 8:08 AM IST

    ഇന്ന്​ നേരിയ മഴക്ക്​ സാധ്യത

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    ഇന്ന്​ നേരിയ മഴക്ക്​ സാധ്യത
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    ദുബൈ: രാജ്യ​ത്തിന്‍റെ പടിഞ്ഞാറൻ ഭാഗങ്ങളിലും തീരപ്രദേശങ്ങളിലും ബുധനാഴ്ച നേരിയ മഴക്ക്​ സാധ്യതയുള്ളതായി ദേശീയ കാലാവസ്ഥ നിരീക്ഷണ കേന്ദ്രം (എൻ.സി.എം) അറിയിച്ചു. ആകാശം ഭാഗികമായി മേഘാവൃതവും പൊടിനിറഞ്ഞതുമായിരിക്കും. കടലിൽ നേരിയതോ മിതമായതോ ആയ വടക്കുപടിഞ്ഞാറൻ കാറ്റ്​ വീശും. കാറ്റിന്‍റെ വേഗത മണിക്കൂറിൽ 15 മുതൽ 30 കിലോമീറ്ററിലെത്തുകയും​ പൊടിപടലങ്ങക്ക്​ കാരണമാവുകയും ചെയ്യും. ഈ സമയം കാഴ്ചപരിധി കുറയുന്നതിനാൽ വാഹന യാത്രക്കാർ ജാഗ്രത പുലർത്തണം.

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    TAGS:RaingulfUAE
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