Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 26 March 2025 7:13 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 March 2025 7:13 AM IST

    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി മീ​ഡി​യ ഓ​ഫി​സി​ന്​ ചെ​യ​ര്‍പേ​ഴ്‌​സ​നെ നി​യ​മി​ച്ചു

    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി മീ​ഡി​യ ഓ​ഫി​സ് ചെ​യ​ര്‍പേ​ഴ്‌​സ​നാ​യി മ​റി​യം ഈ​ദ് അ​ല്‍മ​ഹീ​രി​യെ നി​യ​മി​ച്ചു. യു.​എ.​ഇ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റും അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി ഭ​ര​ണാ​ധി​കാ​രി​യു​മാ​യ ശൈ​ഖ് മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ബി​ന്‍ സാ​യി​ദ് ആ​ല്‍ ന​ഹ്​​യാ​നാ​ണ് ഇ​തു​സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വി​റ​ക്കി​യ​ത്.

    TAGS:Abu DhabiGulf NewsNew chairpersons
    News Summary - Chairperson appointed for Abu Dhabi Media Office
