Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Feb 2025 11:39 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Feb 2025 11:39 AM IST

    വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ടം: പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ദു​ബൈ​യി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ടം: പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ദു​ബൈ​യി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ചു
    ജോ​വ ജോ​ൺ​സൻ തോ​മ​സ്​ 

    ദു​ബൈ: പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട ആ​ള​ൻ​മു​റ കി​ട​ങ്ങ​ന്നൂ​ർ പീ​ടി​ക​യി​ൽ ജോ​ൺ​സ​ൻ വി​ല്ല​യി​ൽ ജോ​ൺ​സ​ന്‍റെ മ​ക​ൻ ജോ​വ ജോ​ൺ​സൻ തോ​മ​സ്​ (20) ദു​ബൈ​യി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ചു. സം​സ്ക്കാ​രം പി​ന്നീ​ട് ന​ട​ക്കും.

    TAGS:DubaiGulf NewsAccident NewsPathanamthitaUAE.Middle East News
    News Summary - Car accident: Pathanamthitta native dies in Dubai
