    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Oct 2024 3:14 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Oct 2024 3:14 AM GMT

    സ്ത​നാ​ർ​ബു​ദ ബോ​ധ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ ക്യാ​മ്പ്

    അ​ജ്മാ​ന്‍: അ​ൽ അ​മീ​ർ ഇം​ഗ്ലീ​ഷ് സ്കൂ​ൾ ജ​ബ​ൽ സി​ന മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ സെ​ന്‍റ​റു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച് സ്ത​നാ​ർ​ബു​ദ ബോ​ധ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ഗൈ​ന​ക്കോ​ള​ജി​സ്റ്റ് ഡോ. ​സ​ജി​ത സ​ജാ​ദ് ബോ​ധ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ ക്ലാ​സെ​ടു​ക്കും. ‘നി​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ അ​വ​ബോ​ധം ജീ​വ​ൻ ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കും’ എ​ന്ന ത​ല​ക്കെ​ട്ടി​ല്‍ സ്കൂ​ള്‍ അ​ങ്ക​ണ​ത്തി​ല്‍ ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ 28ന് ​രാ​വി​ലെ 10 മു​ത​ൽ 11 വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് പ​രി​പാ​ടി ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    TAGS:UAE NewsBreast CancerAwareness Camp
