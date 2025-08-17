Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    ബ്ല​ഡ്‌ ഡോ​ണേ​സ് കേ​ര​ള യു.​എ.​ഇ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ്​ ന​ട​ത്തി

    ബ്ല​ഡ്‌ ഡോ​ണേ​സ് കേ​ര​ള യു.​എ.​ഇ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ്​ ന​ട​ത്തി
    ബ്ല​ഡ്‌ ഡോ​ണേ​സ്​ കേ​ര​ള യു.​എ.​ഇ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ

    ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​യ ആ.​ജെ. ഫ​സ​ലു​വി​നൊ​പ്പം സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ

    ദു​ബൈ: ബ്ല​ഡ്‌ ഡോ​ണേ​സ് കേ​ര​ള യു.​എ.​ഇ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ​ദി​ന​ത്തി​ൽ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ്‌ ന​ട​ത്തി. ദു​ബൈ മീ​ഡി​യ സി​റ്റി​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ ഹി​റ്റ്​ എ​ഫ്.​എം ആ​ർ.​ജെ ഫ​സ്‌​ലു മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​യി. വൈ​കീ​ട്ട്​ നാ​ലു മു​ത​ൽ രാ​ത്രി എ​ട്ടു​വ​രെ ന​ട​ന്ന ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ നൂ​റി​ല​ധി​കം പേ​ർ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    പ്ര​യാ​ഗ്,‌ ന​സീം, റ​ഷീ​ദ്‌, മ​ഹേ​ഷ്‌ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി. റാ​ഫി, മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്‌, നി​സാ​ർ, സ​ലീം, നൗ​ഫ​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

