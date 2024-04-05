Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 5 April 2024 5:16 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 5 April 2024 5:16 AM GMT
ഫ്രണ്ട്സ് കോലൊളമ്പ് രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ് ഇന്ന്text_fields
News Summary - blood donation camp on friday
അജ്മാന്: ഫ്രണ്ട്സ് കോലൊളമ്പ് രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ് വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച നടക്കും. ഫ്രണ്ട്സ് കോലൊളമ്പ് അജ്മാനും ബ്ലഡ് ബാങ്ക് ഷാർജയും ചേർന്നു സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ് അജ്മാൻ മുനിസിപ്പാലിറ്റി പരിസരത്തുള്ള ലുലു സെന്റർ പാർക്കിങ്ങിൽ വൈകീട്ട് 8 മണി മുതൽ 1 മണി വരെ നടക്കുമെന്ന് ഭാരവാഹികള് അറിയിച്ചു.
