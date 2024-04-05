Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 5 April 2024 5:16 AM GMT
    date_range 5 April 2024 5:16 AM GMT

    ഫ്ര​ണ്ട്സ് കോ​ലൊ​ള​മ്പ് ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് ഇ​ന്ന്

    Blood Donation Camp
    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    അ​ജ്മാ​ന്‍: ഫ്ര​ണ്ട്സ് കോ​ലൊ​ള​മ്പ് ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കും. ഫ്ര​ണ്ട്സ് കോ​ലൊ​ള​മ്പ് അ​ജ്മാ​നും ബ്ല​ഡ്‌ ബാ​ങ്ക് ഷാ​ർ​ജ​യും ചേ​ർ​ന്നു സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് അ​ജ്‌​മാ​ൻ മു​നി​സി​പ്പാ​ലി​റ്റി പ​രി​സ​ര​ത്തു​ള്ള ലു​ലു സെ​ന്റ​ർ പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ങ്ങി​ൽ വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 8 മ​ണി മു​ത​ൽ 1 മ​ണി വ​രെ ന​ട​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ള്‍ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:UAE NewsBlood Donation Camp
    News Summary - blood donation camp on friday
