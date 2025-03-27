Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 27 March 2025 6:37 AM IST
Updated On 27 March 2025 6:37 AM IST
ഓർമ രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ് ഏപ്രിൽ ആറിന്text_fields
News Summary - Blood Donation Camp on April 6th
ദുബൈ: ഓവർസീസ് മലയാളി അസോസിയേഷൻ (ഓർമ) രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ് ഏപ്രിൽ ആറിന് ഞായറാഴ്ച രാവിലെ എട്ടു മുതൽ ദുബൈ ബ്ലഡ് ഡൊണേഷൻ സെന്ററിൽ നടത്തുമെന്ന് ഭാരവാഹികൾ അറിയിച്ചു. ഓർമ ദെയ്റ മേഖലയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ ദുബൈയിൽ അന്തരിച്ച സാമൂഹിക പ്രവർത്തകനായ ടി. ബാലന്റെ സ്മരണാർഥമാണ് ഇത്തവണത്തെ രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ് നടത്തുന്നത്. പങ്കെടുക്കാൻ താല്പര്യമുള്ളവർക്ക് രജിസ്ട്രേഷനും കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്കും 0563426848, 0507872283 എന്നീ നമ്പറുകളിൽ ബന്ധപ്പെടുക.
