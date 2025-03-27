Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    date_range 27 March 2025 6:37 AM IST
    date_range 27 March 2025 6:37 AM IST

    ഓ​ർ​മ ര​ക്‌​ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് ഏ​പ്രി​ൽ ആ​റി​ന്​

    Blood donation camp
    ദു​ബൈ: ഓ​വ​ർ​സീ​സ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ (ഓ​ർ​മ) ര​ക്‌​ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് ഏ​പ്രി​ൽ ആ​റി​ന്​ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ എ​ട്ടു മു​ത​ൽ ദു​ബൈ ബ്ല​ഡ് ഡൊ​ണേ​ഷ​ൻ സെ​ന്‍റ​റി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തു​മെ​ന്ന്​ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഓ​ർ​മ ദെ​യ്‌​റ മേ​ഖ​ല​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ദു​ബൈ​യി​ൽ അ​ന്ത​രി​ച്ച സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​നാ​യ ടി. ​ബാ​ല​ന്‍റെ സ്മ​ര​ണാ​ർ​ഥ​മാ​ണ് ഇ​ത്ത​വ​ണ​ത്തെ ര​ക്‌​ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത്. പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ താ​ല്പ​ര്യ​മു​ള്ള​വ​ർ​ക്ക് ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​നും കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും 0563426848, 0507872283 എ​ന്നീ ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടു​ക.

    TAGS:Blood Donation CampOverseas Malayali AssociationHealth ddepartment
    News Summary - Blood Donation Camp on April 6th
