Posted Ondate_range 13 July 2024 2:21 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 13 July 2024 2:21 AM GMT
റാസല്ഖൈമയില് ഇന്ന് രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ്text_fields
News Summary - Blood donation camp in Ras Al Khaimah on saturday
റാസല്ഖൈമ: ഞായറാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് അഞ്ച് മുതല് ഒമ്പത് വരെ റാക് സഖര് ഹോസ്പിറ്റല് സഖര് ബ്ലഡ് ഡൊണേഷന് സെന്ററില് രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ് നടക്കുമെന്ന് ബ്ലഡ് ഡൊണേഴ്സ് കേരള യു.എ.ഇ ഭാരവാഹികള് അറിയിച്ചു. ഫോണ്: 056 780 2078, 055 759 8101.
