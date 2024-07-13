Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    13 July 2024 2:21 AM GMT
    Updated On
    13 July 2024 2:21 AM GMT

    റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ​യി​ല്‍ ഇ​ന്ന്​ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ്

    blood donation
    റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ: ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് അ​ഞ്ച് മു​ത​ല്‍ ഒ​മ്പ​ത് വ​രെ റാ​ക് സ​ഖ​ര്‍ ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ല്‍ സ​ഖ​ര്‍ ബ്ല​ഡ്​ ഡൊ​ണേ​ഷ​ന്‍ സെ​ന്‍റ​റി​ല്‍ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് ന​ട​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ബ്ല​ഡ്​ ഡൊ​ണേ​ഴ്സ് കേ​ര​ള യു.​എ.​ഇ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ള്‍ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഫോ​ണ്‍: 056 780 2078, 055 759 8101.

    TAGS:UAE NewsRas Al khaimahBlood Donation Camp
