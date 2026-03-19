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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightഷാർജ നെസ്റ്റോ മിയാ...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 19 March 2026 10:20 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 March 2026 10:20 AM IST

    ഷാർജ നെസ്റ്റോ മിയാ മാളിൽ രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ്

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    ഷാർജ നെസ്റ്റോ മിയാ മാളിൽ രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ്
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    ഷാർജ നെസ്റ്റോ മിയാ മാളിന്​ സമീപം ബ്ലഡ്​ ഡോണേഴ്​സ്​ 4യു സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ്

    ഷാർജ: യു.എ.ഇ ടീം ബി.ഡി 4യു (ബ്ലഡ്​ ഡോണേഴ്​സ്​ 4യു) യു.എ.ഇ - കേരള ചാപ്റ്ററുകളുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ ഷാർജയിലെ നെസ്റ്റോ മിയാ മാളിന് മുൻവശം രക്​തദാന ക്യാമ്പ്​ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു.

    മാർച്ച് 16ന്​ രാത്രി 8.30 മുതൽ പുലർച്ചെ 12.30 നീണ്ടു നിന്ന ക്യാമ്പിൽ വൻ ജനപങ്കാളിത്തം പ്രകടമായിരുന്നു. നെസ്റ്റോ മിയാ മാളിന്‍റെ സഹകരണത്തോടെയാണ്​ രക്​തദാന ക്യാമ്പ്​ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചത്​. ആരോഗ്യ മേഖലയ്ക്ക് കരുത്തുപകരാൻ ഇത്തരം കൂട്ടായ്മകൾ വലിയ പങ്ക് വഹിക്കുന്നുണ്ടെന്ന് സംഘാടകർ അറിയിച്ചു.

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    TAGS:newsmallnestoBlood Donation CampgulfSharjah
    News Summary - Blood donation camp at Nesto Mia Mall, Sharjah
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