Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ്
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Dec 2025 9:08 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Dec 2025 9:08 AM IST

    ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ്
    cancel
    camera_alt

    യു.​എ.​ഇ ദേ​ശീ​യ ദി​ന​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച്​ സ്പാ​ർ​ട്ട​ൻ​സ് അ​ൽ​ഐ​ൻ ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ക്ല​ബ് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ്

    Listen to this Article

    അ​ൽ​ഐ​ൻ: യു.​എ.​ഇ ദേ​ശീ​യ​ദി​ന​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച്​ സ്പാ​ർ​ട്ട​ൻ​സ് അ​ൽ​ഐ​ൻ ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ക്ല​ബ് ബ്ല​ഡ് ഡോ​ണേ​ഴ്സ് കേ​ര​ള യു.​എ.​ഇ ഘ​ട​ക​വു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച് ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    അ​ൽ​ഐ​ൻ കു​വൈ​ത്താ​ത്ത് ലു​ലു​വി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ നി​ര​വ​ധി പേ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. ക്ല​ബ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്​ ഫി​യാ​സ് ക​ബീ​ർ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​നം ന​ട​ത്തി ക്യാ​മ്പ് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. സ്പാ​ർ​ട്ട​ൻ​സ് ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ക്ല​ബ് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ, ബി.​ഡി.​കെ യു.​എ.​എ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ ഹാ​ഷിം, നി​തി​ൻ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:UAE NewsBlood Donation Campgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Blood donation camp
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X