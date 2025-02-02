Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    2 Feb 2025 10:43 AM IST
    Updated On
    2 Feb 2025 10:43 AM IST

    ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ്​ ദു​ബൈ എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ്​

    ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ്​ ദു​ബൈ എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ്​
    ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ്​ ദു​ബൈ എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ്

    ദു​ബൈ: മ​ഹാ​ത്മാ ഗാ​ന്ധി ര​ക്ത​സാ​ക്ഷി ദി​ന​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച്​ ദു​ബൈ ക​രാ​മ​യി​ൽ ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ്​ ദു​ബൈ എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    എ.​ബി.​സി.​ഡി മെ​ട്രോ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ന്​ സ​മീ​പ​ത്താ​ണ് ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച​ത്. നൂ​റു ക​ണ​ക്കി​ന് പേ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത ക്യാ​മ്പി​ന് ഇ​ൻ​കാ​സ്​ എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം ജി​ല്ല പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്​ അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല സ​യാ​നി, ഗ്ലോ​ബ​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അം​ഗം നാ​ദി​ർ​ഷ, ബി​ബി​ൻ ജേ​ക്ക​ബ്, ബേ​സി​ൽ ജോ​ൺ, റി​നോ​യ്, അ​നീ​ഷ് വ​ർ​ഗീ​സ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി

    TAGS:UAE Newsblood donation campInkas Dubai
