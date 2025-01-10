Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Jan 2025 6:40 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Jan 2025 6:40 AM IST

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ മ​ല​യാ​ളി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ്

    blood donation
    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: മ​ല​യാ​ളി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ഷാ​ർ​ജ അ​ബു​ഷ​ഗാ​റ ഷാ​ർ​ജ കോ ​ഓ​പ​റേ​റ്റി​വ് സൊ​സൈ​റ്റി​യു​ടെ ഒ​ന്നാം നി​ല​യി​ൽ റ​യ്ഹാ​ൻ ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ ജ​നു​വ​രി 10 വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​രം അ​ഞ്ചു​മു​ത​ൽ രാ​ത്രി 9.30 വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് ക്യാ​മ്പ്. ഷാ​ർ​ജ മ​ല​യാ​ളി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യു​ടെ ഇ​രു​പ​ത്തി നാ​ലാ​മ​ത് ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പാ​ണി​ത്. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക്: ര​ജീ​ഷ് -055 8529 714, ല​ക്ഷ്മി സ​ജീ​വ് - 052 9049 432, ഷ​ബീ​ർ - 056 2109 389 എ​ന്നി​വ​രു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടു​ക.

    TAGS:Blood Donation CampSharjah Malayali Association
